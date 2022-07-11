JEE Main Result 2022 Session 1 result OUT on jeemain.nta.nic.in | Direct link, how to check

Highlights
JEE Mains Result 2022 Session 1: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday declared the results of JEE Main result 2022 session 1 for the June exam. The direct link to check the JEE Main session 1 result 2022 has been activated at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Here's the DIRECT LINK
Eligibility criteria
The minimum marks to qualify for the NTA JEE Mains result is 75% for the general category and a minimum of 65% for SC/SC/PWD category candidates. Candidates who have scored the required marks will now be eligible to appear for the Session 2 JEE Main 2022 Exam. Session 2 will be conducted from July 21 to July 30.
Here's how to check JEE Main result 2022 session 1:
- Visit any of the official websites - www.jeemain.nta.nic.in 2022, nta.ac.in, ntaresults.nic.in result 2022
- Click on the link referring to “JEE Main (June) 2022 Session Result”
- Enter the application number and date of birth
- Click on SUBMIT
- JEE Main result 2022 session 1 will be displayed on the screen.
More about JEE Mains exam
The JEE Mains exam is conducted for admission into the BTech/ BArch/ BPlan courses offered by the IIITs, NITs and GFTIs. The NTA JEE Main 2022 session 1 was held as a computer based test from June 23 to 29. Session 2 will be conducted from July 21 to July 30.