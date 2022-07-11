JEE Main Result 2022 Session 1 result OUT on jeemain.nta.nic.in | Direct link, how to check

Follow us on Image Source : PTI JEE Main Result 2022 Session 1 result OUT! Here's how to check on jeemain.nta.nic.in

Highlights NTA on Monday declared the results of JEE Main result 2022 session 1.

The direct link to check the JEE Main session 1 result 2022 has been activated at jeemain.nta.nic.in

The NTA JEE Main 2022 session 1 was held as a computer based test from June 23 to 29.

JEE Mains Result 2022 Session 1: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday declared the results of JEE Main result 2022 session 1 for the June exam. The direct link to check the JEE Main session 1 result 2022 has been activated at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Here's the DIRECT LINK

Eligibility criteria

The minimum marks to qualify for the NTA JEE Mains result is 75% for the general category and a minimum of 65% for SC/SC/PWD category candidates. Candidates who have scored the required marks will now be eligible to appear for the Session 2 JEE Main 2022 Exam. Session 2 will be conducted from July 21 to July 30.

Here's how to check JEE Main result 2022 session 1:

Visit any of the official websites - www.jeemain.nta.nic.in 2022, nta.ac.in, ntaresults.nic.in result 2022 Click on the link referring to “JEE Main (June) 2022 Session Result” Enter the application number and date of birth Click on SUBMIT JEE Main result 2022 session 1 will be displayed on the screen.

More about JEE Mains exam

The JEE Mains exam is conducted for admission into the BTech/ BArch/ BPlan courses offered by the IIITs, NITs and GFTIs. The NTA JEE Main 2022 session 1 was held as a computer based test from June 23 to 29. Session 2 will be conducted from July 21 to July 30.

