Monday, May 15, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education
  4. Exam Results
  5. HBSE Result 2023: Haryana Board to announce class 10th, 12th results anytime on bseh.org

HBSE Result 2023: Haryana Board to announce class 10th, 12th results anytime on bseh.org

HBSE Result 2023 for Class 10th, 12th will be announced soon on bseh.org. Check Haryana Board Result Date, How and where to download Haryana Board class 10th, 12th result and more.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal Haryana Updated on: May 15, 2023 11:17 IST
HBSE Result 2023 for Class 10th, 12th soon on bseh.org
Image Source : INDIA TV HBSE Result 2023 for Class 10th, 12th soon on bseh.org

HBSE Result 2023 Date for Class 10th and 12th: Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE or BSEH) will soon announce class 10th and 12th exam results. Once released, students can check their results on the official website of Board - bseh.org. 

According to past trends, Board is likely to release class 12th results before class 10th. However, there is no official confirmation of the release of both exam results. 

ALSO READ | Haryana Board Result 2023: When will HBSE Class 10th 12th results be declared?

This year, a total of 5,59,738 applications were received for Class 10 and 12 final exams of which, 2,6,3409 are for Class 12 and 2,96,329 are for Class 10 students. 

The board conducted the Class 12th final exams from February 27 to March 28 and the Class 10th board exams from February 27 to March 25 at various exam centers of the state.

Haryana Board class 10th, 12th results: How to download?

  • Visit the official website of the Haryana Board - bseh.org
  • Click on the notification link that reads 'HBSE class 10th, 12th results'
  • It will take you to the login page
  • Now, enter your details such as roll number, date of birth, captcha, and others
  • class 10th and 12th results will appear on the screen
  • Download Haryana Board class 10th, and 12th results and save them for future reference

ALSO READ | CISCE Result 2023 Declared: ICSE, ISC Board toppers name, pass percentage and more

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and Exam Results Section

Top News

Related Exam-results News

Latest News