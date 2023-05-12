Haryana Board Result 2023: When will HBSE Class 10th 12th results be declared?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV HBSE Haryana Board 10th 12th Result 2023 likely to release on Monday, May 14.

HBSE Haryana Board 10th 12th Result 2023: The Board of School Education Haryana will soon announce the class 10th 12th result. Students who are eagerly waiting for the HBSE Haryana Board 10th, 12th Results will be able to download it from the official website of Haryana Board - bseh.org.in

According to the media reports, the results for classes 10th, and 12th will be announced on May 14, 2023. However, there is no official confirmation on the release of results date and time. Students have been advised to keep a close check on the official website for the latest updates.

The board conducted the class 12th exam from February 27 to March 28 whereas the exams for class 10th were conducted from February 27 to March 25 This year, around 2,63,409 students appeared for the exam, as per reports.

HBSE Haryana Board 10th 12th Result 2023: How to download?

Once, the HBSE Haryana Board 10th 12th Result 2023 is released. Students will be able to download their results followed by the easy steps given below.

Visit the official website of bseh.org.in

Click on the notification link that reads 'HBSE Haryana Board 10th 12th Result 2023' flashing on the homepage

HBSE Haryana Board 10th 12th Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Enter your roll number, date of birth and click on the submit button

Download HBSE Haryana Board 10th 12th Result 2023 and save it for future reference

HBSE Haryana Board 10th 12th Result 2023: What details will be mentioned on the scorecard?

Students will be able to check their name, registration number, roll number, district, marks obtained in theory, marks secured in practical subjects, stream of the student, CGPA, result status, subjects in which a student has appeared, total marks obtained, category of student, grade.

