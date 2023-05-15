HBSE Class 12 Result 2023 out: Girls grab top 3 ranks in Haryana Board Results - check toppers list

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV HBSE Class 12 Result 2023 released on bseh.org.in. Check result PDF here

HBSE Haryana Board Class 12 Result 2023: The Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE or BSEH) has finally announced the class 12th results on its website. Candidates who appeared in the HBSE Haryana Board Class 12 exam can download their results from the official website of HBSE - bseh.org.in. The Board Chairman VP Yadav and Secretary Krishna Kumar announced the results.

HBSE Class 12 Result 2023: Girls outshine boys

According to the results, 81.65% of students have qualified for the exam this year. Like every year, this year, girls outshine boys with the highest marks. This year, three girl students have grabbed the top 3 ranks. Nancy from Siwani Mandi, Bhiwani topped the Haryana Board 12th by achieving 498 marks. Jasmeet Kaur from Karnal has secured second rank with 497 marks while 3 girl students including Kanuj, Mansi Saini, and Priya have obtained third rank with 496 marks. The overall pass percentage of girl students is 87.11 percent while that of boys is 76.43 percent.

This year, 2,09.933 students have passed the exam and 47, 183 students have failed the board exam. Students can download HBSE Haryana Board Class 12 Result 2023 followed by the easy steps below.

HBSE Haryana Board Class 12 Result 2023: How to download

Visit BSEH's website - bseh.org.in

Click on the senior secondary exam result 2023 link

It will redirect you to the new page

Enter your essential information and click on submit

HBSE Haryana Board Class 12 Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Download HBSE Haryana Board Class 12 Result 2023 and save it for future reference

Direct link to download HBSE Haryana Board Class 12 Result 2023

