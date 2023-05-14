Sunday, May 14, 2023
     
CISCE Result 2023 Declared: ICSE, ISC Board toppers name, pass percentage and more

ICSE, ISC Result 2023: In ICSE Class 10th Result 2023, nine students have bagged the top spot and in ISC Class 12th result five students have secured first rank.

Adarsh Srivastava Edited By: Adarsh Srivastava New Delhi Published on: May 14, 2023 17:01 IST
cisce result 2023, icse result 2023, isc result 2023
Image Source : INDIA TV CISCE Result 2023 Class 10, 12 toppers

ICSE, ISC Result 2023: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has declared the Class 10th and Class 12th results 2023 today, May 14. Students who appeared in the exam can check their results through the official website-- cisce.org using their Unique Identity Number (UID) and Index Number. CISCE 10th, 12th Result 2023 Live Updates

In ICSE Class 10th Result 2023, nine students have bagged the top spot. A total of 2,37,631 students appeared in the ICSE board exams 2023 and the council has recorded a pass percentage of 98.94 percent this year. The overall pass percentage for girls is recorded at 99.21 percent and for boys, it is 98.71 percent.

ICSE Result 2023: Toppers List

  • Rushil Kumar
  • Annanya Karthik
  • Shreya Upadhyay
  • Advay Sardesai
  • Yash Manish Bhasein
  • Tanay Sushil Shah
  • Hiya Sanghavi
  • Avishi Singh
  • Sambit Mukhopadhyay

ALSO READ | ICSE Result 2023 Class 10th OUT at cisce.org; Direct Link

In ISC Class 12th Result 2023, five students have secured first rank. A total of 98,505 students appeared in the exam and the pass percentage has been recorded at 96.93 percent by the Council. The overall pass percentage for girls is recorded at 98.01 percent and the pass percentage for boys is recorded at 95.96 percent.

ISC Result 2023: Toppers List

  • Riyaa Agarwal
  • Ipshita Bhattacharyya
  • Mohd Aryaan Tariq
  • Subham Kumar Agarwal
  • Manya Gupta

ALSO READ | ISC Result 2023 Class 12 declared at cisce.og; Link here

