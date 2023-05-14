CISCE Result 2023 Declared: ICSE, ISC Board toppers name, pass percentage and more

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CISCE Result 2023 Class 10, 12 toppers

ICSE, ISC Result 2023: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has declared the Class 10th and Class 12th results 2023 today, May 14. Students who appeared in the exam can check their results through the official website-- cisce.org using their Unique Identity Number (UID) and Index Number. CISCE 10th, 12th Result 2023 Live Updates

In ICSE Class 10th Result 2023, nine students have bagged the top spot. A total of 2,37,631 students appeared in the ICSE board exams 2023 and the council has recorded a pass percentage of 98.94 percent this year. The overall pass percentage for girls is recorded at 99.21 percent and for boys, it is 98.71 percent.

ICSE Result 2023: Toppers List

Rushil Kumar

Annanya Karthik

Shreya Upadhyay

Advay Sardesai

Yash Manish Bhasein

Tanay Sushil Shah

Hiya Sanghavi

Avishi Singh

Sambit Mukhopadhyay

In ISC Class 12th Result 2023, five students have secured first rank. A total of 98,505 students appeared in the exam and the pass percentage has been recorded at 96.93 percent by the Council. The overall pass percentage for girls is recorded at 98.01 percent and the pass percentage for boys is recorded at 95.96 percent.

ISC Result 2023: Toppers List

Riyaa Agarwal

Ipshita Bhattacharyya

Mohd Aryaan Tariq

Subham Kumar Agarwal

Manya Gupta

