CBSE Result 2022: CBSE Class 10 Result today? Here's what we know so far

CBSE Result 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is very likely to declare the CBSE Class 10 Result today (Wednesday). Several media reports have claimed sources have confirmed the release of CBSE 10th Result 2022 today.

Students who had appeared for CBSE Class 10 and CBSE Class 12 exams are eagerly waiting for the release of CBSE Result 2022.

Earlier, the CBSE Board had confirmed the CBSE Result 2022 will be released by the end of July.

On July 16, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also said the results are not delayed

"There is no delay in the CBSE result. CBSE exams were going on till June 15. After that, checking takes 45 days. I spoke with CBSE (officials) yesterday only and the results will come on time," the education minister had told the media.

If media reports are to be believed, the CBSE 10th Result 2022 will be declared at 3 PM today. Students should note that there has been no official confirmation about the CBSE Result 2022 date and time. However, students are advised to keep a watch on updates and on the official website of the CBSE Board.

Meanwhile, there has been no word on the release of CBSE Class 12 Result 2022, by the board. Several students have been worrying about their higher admissions as many universities have already begun taking admissions for undergraduate courses.

CBSE Result 2022: Websites to check

Students can access the below-mentioned websites to check and download their CBSE Result 2022

cbseresults.nic.in

cbse.gov.in

results.cbse.nic.in

results.gov.in

digilocker.gov.in

CBSE Result 2022: How to check

To check your CBSE 10th Result 2022 OR CBSE Class 12 Result 2022, students should follow the below-mentioned steps

1. Visit one of the above-listed websites

2. Click on the link that reads 'CBSE Class 10, 12 result 2022'

3. Select your standard (Class 10 or Class 12)

4. Enter your roll number or date of birth

5. Once you submit, your CBSE Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

6. Download the result and take a print of the same

CBSE Result 2022: How to check via SMS

Other than on websites, students can also receive a text message about their CBSE Result 2022 on their mobile phone. For this, students should type their roll number and send the message to 7738299899.

