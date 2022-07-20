JEE Main Admit Card 2022 to be released tomorrow as NTA revises JEE Main Session 2 exam date. Details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI JEE Main (session 2) exam date has been extended to July 25

JEE Main: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday announced the schedule for JEE Main (session 2) exam has been changed. According to a release by the NTA, the JEE Main (session 2) exam will now commence on July 25, 2022.

Students preparing for JEE Mains have been eagerly waiting for the release of JEE Main admit card.

According to the press release by the NTA, aspirants should note that the JEE Main admit card 2022 will be released on Thursday (July 21, 2022).

In its release, the NTA said, "Joint Entrance Exam (Main) - 2022 session 2 (July 2022) is going to be commenced from 25 July 2022 onwards for 629778 candidates at different Centres located in approximately 500 Cities throughout the country including 17 Cities Outside India."

The complete release by the NTA over JEE Main session 2 exam and JEE Main Admit Card 2022 has been shared below.

Latest Education News