When will CBSE compartment results 2023 for class 10, 12 be announced?

CBSE compartment results 2023 for class 10th, 12th will be soon released on cbse.gov.in. Check expected date, time, how to download and more.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: July 29, 2023 7:11 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV CBSE Compartment Result 2023 for class 10, 12 soon

CBSE compartment results 2023, CBSE compartment result 2023 date and time: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to declare Class 10 and Class 12 Compartment examination results 2023 soon. According to the media reports, the result is expected to be announced this week. However, there is no official update in response to the release of the CBSE compartment results 2023. Once it is released, the students and parents will be able to download CBSE compartment results 2023 from the official site of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

The board had conducted the compartment exams for the students who couldn't clear one or two subjects in the regular board exams. The CBSE Class 10 Compartment Exams were held from July 17 to July 22, 2023 and for class 12th, the compartment exams were held on July 17, 2023. While the practical exams were conducted from July 6 to July 20, 2023.

It is expected that the board will first release class 12th compartment exam results. After the declaration of class 12th results, the class 10th result will be announced. Students can follow the easy steps given below to download their results.

CBSE Compartment Results 2023: How to download Class 10, 12 results?

  1. Visit the official website of CBSE - cbse.gov.in
  2. Click on the notification link that reads, 'CBSE Compartment Results 2023 for Class 10, 12 results'
  3. It will take you to the new login 
  4. Put your credentials and click on the login button
  5. CBSE Compartment Results 2023 for Class 10, 12 results will appear on the screen
  6. Download CBSE Compartment Results 2023 for Class 10, 12 results and save it for future reference

CBSE Compartment Results 2023: Where to check?

cbseresults.nic.in

results.cbse.nic.in

 

