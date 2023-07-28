GSEB SSC 10th Supplementary Result 2023 OUT, get direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV GSEB SSC 10th Supplementary Result 2023 download link available on gseb.org

GSEB SSC 10th Supplementary Result 2023, GSEB Class 10 Supplementary Result 2023 download link, GSEB Result 2023: Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GSEB) has declared the supplementary result of class 10th today, July 28. Candidates who appeared in the compartment exam can download their results from the official website of GSEB, gseb.org.

According to the official notification, a total of 1,80,158 students registered for the July session compartment exam for class 10th out of which 1,53,394 students appeared and 40,880 students passed.The overall pass percentage for the GSEB class 10 July 2023 supplementary exams stands at 26.65%. The easy steps to download GSEB SSC 10th Supplementary Result 2023 are given below.

GSEB SSC 10th Supplementary Result 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of Gujarat Board, gseb.org. Click on the notification link that reads, 'GSEB Gujarat Board SSC Supplementary Result 2023' Enter the required details such as roll number, date of birth, and other details GSEB Gujarat Board SSC Supplementary Result 2023 will appear on the screen Download and save GSEB Gujarat Board SSC Supplementary Result 2023 for future reference

GSEB SSC 10th Supplementary Result 2023: When will marksheet be provided?

Students can pick up their supplementary exam mark sheets from their individual schools after the relese of results. The GSEB SSC supplemental exams were held from July 10 to July 14, 2023. The aim of GSEB SSC supplemental exam was to give an opportunity to students who failed one or more subjects. The board gave students a second chance to raise their scores and gain admission to their desired stream for Class 11 by holding these supplemental exams. Candidates can directly download GSEB SSC 10th Supplementary Result 2023 by clicking on the above link.