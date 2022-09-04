CBSE Class 10th, 12th Compartment results: Know where and how to check here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE CBSE conducted board examinations in 2 terms, this year.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce Class 10 and Class 12 compartment examination results soon. When released students, who appeared in the exam, can check their results on the official website of CBSE- results.cbse.nic.in.

Some other websites include results.gov.in and cbse.gov.in. Until now, the board has not made any official announcement regarding the result date and time.

CBSE conducted board examinations in 2 terms, this year. The term 2 and the final result was declared on July 2022. In Class 12 results, the overall pass percentage stood at 92.71% and in Class 10, it was 94.40%.

The Class 10 compartment examinations were held from August 23 to August 29, 2022, for those who could not qualify in the main exam and for Class 12 students, exams were held from August 23.

How to check CBSE Class 10th, 12th Compartment results for this year

Go to results.cbse.nic.in. Click on the link for Class 10/12 compartment exam results. Enter the asked details and login. View your marks sheet and save a copy for future use.

