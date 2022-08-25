ICSI CS Result 2022: ICSI CS Professional Result 2022 declared; ICSI CS Executive Result 2022 later today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE ICSI CS Result 2022 today

ICSI CS Result 2022: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has declared the ICSI CS Professional Result 2022 today. The ICSI CS Executive Result 2022 will be declared later today.

Students who had appeared for the ICSI CS exam should note that both - ICSI CS Professional Result 2022 and ICSI CS Executive Result 2022 can be checked on the official website.

For the convenience of students, the steps to check the ICSI CS Professional Result 2022 and ICSI CS Executive Result 2022 have been shared below.

Students should note that the direct links to check the ICSI CS Result 2022 will be available once the result is declared.

ICSI CS Result 2022 - Time

According to the detailed schedule provided on the official website, the ICSI CS Professional Result 2022 was released at 11 am today. The ICSI CS Executive Result 2022 will be released at 2 PM.

How to check ICSI CS Result 2022

Step 1: Visit the ICSI official website - icsi.edu

Step 2: Click on the link that reads 'ICSI CS Professional/ Executive Result'

Step 3: Enter the application number or roll number and date of birth

Step 4: The ICSI CS marksheet will be displayed on your screen

Step 5: Download the ICSI CS marksheet and take the print of the same for future references