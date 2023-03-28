BSEB Matric Result 2023: Bihar Board Class 10 results expected soon; Know where, how to check

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BSEB 10th Result 2023: Bihar Board Class 10 results expected soon; Know where, how to check

BSEB 10th Result 2023: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to declare the Bihar Board Class 10th result 2023 soon on its official website. The result once released can be accessed through the official website-- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, using the roll code and roll number.

Over 16 lakh Bihar board students are eagerly waiting for their BSEB Matic (Class 10) results. However, the board has not yet released the date and time for the announcement of the Bihar board matric result.

BSEB 10th Result 2023: List of Websites

Students who took the Bihar Board matric board exam for 2022-23 academic year will be able to check their BSEB 10th results from the following official website;

results.biharboardonline.com

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

secondary.biharboardonline.com

Also Read | BSEB Bihar Board Exam 2023 Class 10th: Result date likely to be announced today

BSEB 10th Result 2023: How to check?

Candidates can follow the five simple steps given here to check and download their BSEB Class 10th result.

Step 1: Go to the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that reads, 'BSEB Class 10th result'.

Step 3: On the next window, log in with the roll code and roll number.

Step 4: Check the BSEB 10th marksheet appearing on the screen.

Step 5: Download the Matric result 2023 PDF and print a copy for further reference.

Also Read | BSEB Bihar Board Exam 2023 Matric (10) Result expected to release soon; Latest Updates

The Bihar Board Class 10th exam was conducted between February 10 and February 22, 2023. The board will declare the Class 10 result along with the BSEB Class 10 toppers 2023 list through a press conference.