Bihar Board 10th result expected soon. Here's how to check, download BSEB 10th result 2022

Bihar Board 10th result is very likely to be declared today. Reports suggest the BSEB 10th result 2022 could be declared by Monday evening. Students who had appeared for the Bihar Board Class 10 exams should note that the BSEB 10th result will be released on the official website of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB).

The BSEB is also expected to release the Bihar Board Class 10 toppers' list today itself, along with the BSEB 10th result 2022.

As there is no official word on the Bihar Board 10th result release date and time, students should keep a watch on the official website of the BSEB.

How to check BSEB 10th result 2022

1. Visit one of the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in OR results.biharboardonline.com

2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'BSEB Class 10th Result 2022'

3. Log in to the portal using your roll number

4. Your Bihar Board 10th result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the result and take a printout of the same for future references

BSEB 10th result 2022: How to check via SMS

Other than the official websites, students can also receive their Bihar Board Class 10 Results 2022 on their mobile phones via a text message.

To avail the service, students should type BIHAR10 ROLL-NUMBER and send the message to 56263.

Once done, the BSEB 10th result 2022 will be received on your mobile device via a text message.

