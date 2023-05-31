Bihar Board class 12th Compartment Result 2023 out at results.biharboardonline.com, get direct link here

Wednesday, May 31, 2023
     
Bihar Board class 12th Compartment Result 2023 has been released at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and results.biharboardonline.com. check pass percentage, how to download, direct link and other details.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal New Delhi Updated on: May 31, 2023 15:29 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Bihar Board class 12th Compartment Result 2023

Bihar Board class 12th Compartment Result 2023: The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB), Patna has released the 12th compartment result today, May 31. Students who appeared in the Bihar class 12th exam can download their results from the official website of Bihar Board - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and results.biharboardonline.com. 

To download Bihar Board class 12th Result 2023, candidates must enter their roll and roll number codes on the login page. The results for arts, commerce, and science streams have been uploaded on the official website. The easy steps to download the results are given below. The results were declared at 1.30 PM today, May 31, 2023.

BSEB Intermediate compartmental cum special (science, arts, commerce, vocational course) exams were conducted between April 26 and May 8, 2023. The exams were conducted in two shifts.

Bihar Board class 12th Compartment Result 2023: How to download?

  1. Visit the official website of Bihar Board - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and results.biharboardonline.com
  2. Click on the notification link that reads, 'Special Cum Compartment Senior Secondary Examination Result 2023New' flashing on homepage
  3. It will redirect you to the login page where you need to put your roll code, roll number, and verification number and click on the view
  4. Special Cum Compartment Senior Secondary Examination Result 2023 will appear on the screen
  5. Candidates can download and save the result for future reference

Bihar Board class 12th Result 2023 compartment result

Bihar Board class 12th results were declared on March 21, 2023. This year, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 83.5% of general exam. 

Bihar Board class 12th Compartment Result 2023: Alternative Websites

bseb.org.in

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

dirsecondary.biharboardonline.com

 

