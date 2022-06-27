Assam HS Result 2022 to be declared today for Science, Arts, Commerce. Check time, how to download result

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Assam HS Result 2022 to be declared today

Assam HS Result 2022: The Assam Board is set to declare the Assam Class 12 Result 2022 on Monday. Students who had appeared for the Assam Board Class 12 exams should note that the Assam Board Result 2022 will be released on the official website. Students should also note that the Assam Board will today declare the results for Class 12 Assam Board Science, Arts and Commerce stream students.

The Assam Board Class 12 exams were conducted from April to May this year, for which, approximately 2.3 lakh students had appeared.

For the convenience of students, the steps to check Assam HS Result 2022 have been shared below. A direct link to check and download the Assam Class 12 Result 2022 will also be shared once the result is declared.

Assam HS Result 2022: Date and time

Officials of the Assam Board had confirmed the date and time for the release of Assam Board Result 2022. Students will be able to check and download their Assam HS Result 2022 today at 9 am. According to the details, the announcement on Assam Class 12 Result 2022 will be made by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Assam HS Result 2022: How to check

1. Visit one of the official websites - ahsec.assam.gov.in OR resultsassam.nic.in

2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'Assam class 12 Result'

3. Enter your roll number/registration number

4. Your Assam Class 12 Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

5. Download your result and take a print of the same for future references

Assam HS Result 2022: How to check via mobile app

Students can check their Assam Board Result 2022 on their mobile phones via an application too. For this, students using Android devices should download the ‘Upolobdha’ mobile app from Google Play Store. Once the app is installed, students should login to the portal to view their Assam Class 12 Result 2022.

Latest Education News