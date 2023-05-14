AIIMS INI CET Result 2023 declared at aiimsexams.ac.in; Download link

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV AIIMS INI CET 2023 Result declared

AIIMS INI CET Result 2023: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, AIIMS New Delhi, has declared the result for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) 2023 July session. The AIIMS INI CET 2023 result can be checked by all the appeared candidates on the official website-- aiimsexams.ac.in.

The Institute has released the list of provisionally qualified candidates on the basis of performance in computer based test (CBT) conducted on May 7, 2023. The AIIMS INI CET July 2023 examination is being held for candidates seeking admission into postgraduate courses including MD, MS, DM (6 years), MCh (6 years) and MDS offered by AIIMS-New Delhi and fifteen other AIIMS, JIPMER-Puducherry, PGIMER Chandigarh, NIMHANS-Bengaluru and SCTIMST, Trivandrum.

How to Check AIIMS INI CET Result 2023

Aspirants can check their AIIMS INI CET Result 2023 by following the steps provided below.

Candidates need to visit the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in

On the homepage, Click on the link that reads, 'List of the qualified candidates in INI-CET July 2023 session'

The AIIMS INI CET Result 2023 PDF will appear on the screen.

Search your roll number in the PDF using shortcut key, ctrl+f key.

Verify the result and download the PDF for further reference.

AIIMS INI CET Result 2023 Qualifying Percentile

The INI CET Result 2023 qualifying marks for Unreserved (UR), EWS, Sponsored, Deputed, Foreign National and Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) is 50 percentile and for candidates belonging to OBC, SC, ST, PwBD and Bhutanese Nationals (PGI-Chandigarh only) categories, it is 45 percentile.