UP Board Result 2020: Class 10, 12 exam result date confirmed. Check details

UP Board Result 2020: Class 10, 12 exam result date confirmed

UP Board Result 2020: The UPMSP (Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad) will announce the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 result in the first week of June, confirmed Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma in an interview. The students who appeared for the examinations and were anticipating their results, can check their results on the official website -- upresults.nic.in. This announcement by Dy CM Dinesh Sharma comes as a relief for the students who were waiting for the results since February 2020.

The tentative date for UP Board Class 12 examination was April 24 but due to 21-day long nationwide coronavirus lockdown, the results declaration dates have been shifted. Citing the COVID-19 lockdown, the board had halted the evaluation process since March 19 that led to the delay in the paper correction process.

Even after the lockdown lift, the board will require around 20 to 25 days to complete the evaluation process and thereafter another 10 days to process the result data and compile the final UP Board Result 2020. This puts the tentative date for UP Board Result 2020 in the first week of June 2020.

Over 25 lakhs students appeared in the UP Class 12 Board exams, which were conducted from February 18 to March 6 this year. While the UP Class 10 Board exams were held from February 18 to March 3. More than 36 lakhs students had registered in UP Class 10 Board Exam, where about 30 lakhs students appeared in the exam.

