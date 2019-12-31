UGC NET Result 2019 to be declared today. Check details, direct link

Image Source : PTI UGC NET December Result 2019: UGC NET Result 2019 to be declared today

UGC NET Result 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) 2019 December results today (Tuesday). Candidates who had appeared for the UGC NET 2019 exam are advised to check their result on the official website. Nearly 10, 34,872 candidates had appeared for the UGC NET exam 2019, which was conducted from December 2 to December 6. According to the UGC, 81 subjects were covered in the course.

The UGC NET exam 2019 was conducted across 700 exam centres in 219 cities. The NET (National Eligibility Test) is conducted on behalf of the UGC for determining the eligibility of Indians for Assistant Professor or Junior Research Fellowship, or for Assistant Professor for admissions in Indian universities and colleges.

When will the UGC NET Result 2019 be declared?

The UGC NET Result 2019 will be declared today (December 31). The students should keep a check on the official website for the same.

How to check UGC NET December Result 2019?

Candidates should go through the below-mentioned steps to check their UGC NET December Result 2019

1. Log on to the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in

2. Click on the link that states 'UGC NET DECEMBER 2019 RESULTS'

3. Provide your application number and password

4. Submit

5. UGC NET December Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen

6. Download the result and take a print out for future reference

Direct link to check NTA UGC NET December Result 2019

Students can also check their UGC NET December Result 2019 through a direct link, which is given below

Direct link to check UGC NET Result 2019

Will there be re-evaluation/re-checking of UGC NET Result 2019?

According to an official notification, there will be no correspondence, there will not be any re-evaluation or re-checking of UGC NET Result.