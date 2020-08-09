Image Source : PTI TN SSLC Result 2020: Tamil Nadu 10th Result to be declared tomorrow. Check details

TN SSLC Result 2020: The Directorate of Government Exam (DGE) Tamil Nadu will declare the Tamil Nadu SSLC or class 10 result tomorrow (August 10) at 9.30 am. Once it is released, students can check their TN SSLC Result 2020 through the official website-- dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in. In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, schools affiliated with the Tamil Nadu Board will not be declaring the TN 10th Result on noticeboards.

TN SSLC Results 2020: How to check

Tamil Nadu Board Class 10 exams were scheduled to be conducted from 27th March to 13th April. However, due to the situation surrounding the pandemic and the resulting lockdown the TN SSLC 2020 exams could not be conducted. The DGE had later proposed to conduct the TN Board 10th exams 2020 from 15th June 2020 onwards.

1. Visit the official websites at tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in.

2. Click on the link that reads ‘download TN SSLC Result’

3. Key in your registration number, roll number

4. Your TN SSLC Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

5. Download and take its print out for further reference

TN SSLC Results 2020: Websites to Check

Students can visit the below-listed websites to check their TN SSLC Result 2020.

tnresults.nic.in

dge.tn.gov.in

dge1.tn.nic.in.

manabadi.co.in

manabadi.com

examresults.net.

TN SSLC Results 2020: Direct Link

Students should note that the direct links to check and download Tamil Nadu Board Result 2020 will be available once the TN SSLC Result 2020 is released.

