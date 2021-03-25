TISSNET Result 2021 announced. Get details, direct link to download result

Image Source : INDIA TV TISSNET Result 2021 announced

TISSNET Result 2021: The results of the Tata Institute of Social Science National Entrance Test (TISSNET) 2021 have been announced on the official website -- admissions.tiss.edu. Candidates who had appeared for the examinations can visit the official website to check their individual results. They can also click on the direct link provided below.

The TISSNET entrance exam was held on February 20 at centers across the country in online Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

Steps to check TISSNET Result 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website -- admissions.tiss.edu

Step 2: Click on the ‘result’ tab

Step 3: Log in with your credentials. Enter your application number and password.

Step 4: Click on Submit.

Step 5: Download your result and take a printout for further use.

TISS MA admission comprises two stages – TISS National Entrance Test (TISSNET) and TISS Programme Aptitude Test (TISSPAT) along with the TISS Online Personal Interview (OPI).

TISSNET Result 2021 - Direct link

