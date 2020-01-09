TE Kerala Diploma Result 2019 announced: Direct Link

TE Kerala Diploma Result 2019: Official Notification

The Board of Technical Education, Kerala, on Thursday announced the TE Kerala Diploma Results 2019 today. Those who appeared for the TE Kerala Diploma Result can check their results on the official website -- tekerala.org.

The Kerala TE Diploma Results 2019 for all the six semesters have been announced. Students can check their Kerala TE Diploma Result 2019 on official website -- tekerala.org -- and download the PDF file. The official notification appearing on the website reads "Diploma Examination in Engineering / Technology/ Commercial Practice/Management (Revision 10 & Revision 15) held in Nov 2019 are published online on tekerala.org." However, it is also possible that the official website -- tekerala.org -- might not open immediately due to traffic.

Steps to check TE Kerala Diploma Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website -- tekerala.org

Step 2: Click on TE Kerala Diploma Results on the homepage

Step 3: Select your semester

Step 4: A PDF file will open

Step 5: Check your TE Kerala Diploma Result 2019