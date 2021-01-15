Image Source : SSC.NIC.IN SSC CHSL 2019 Tier I Result likely to be declared today @ ssc.nic.in. Check steps, direct link

SSC CHSL 2019 Result Tier I Result: Staff Selection Commission likely to release the Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination or SSC CHSL 2019 Result today on its official website. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination (CHSL) Tier 1 2019 results will be released on ssc.nic.in. The answer key for the same was released on November 6, 2020.

Candidates who have appeared in the examinations conducted in March 2020 are advised to keep a check on the official website ssc.nic.in.

The computer-based examination for SSC CHSL 2019 Tier I was conducted by the Commission from March 17 to March 19, 2020, and again from October 12 to October 26, 2020, for those candidates who could not appear in the March exam. Its answer key was released on November 6. Meanwhile, SSC in its recent status report stated that the tentative result date for SSC CHSL 2019 tier 1 exam is January 15.

How to check SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2019:

Go to the official site of SSC -- ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on, "Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2019 (Tier-I) - Result" link

Enter the required credentials in the space provided

On submitting the same, your SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen

Download it and take print out of it for future use.

Candidates who will qualify the Tier I exam will have to appear for the Tier II exam. The Tier II exam would be conducted by the Commission on February 14, 2021. A total of 4,893 vacancies would be filled through this recruitment drive. Out of the total vacancies, 1,269 vacancies are for LDC/ JSA, 3,598 vacancies were released for PA/SA and 26 vacancies were released for DEO. For any query, candidates can check the official website of SSC.

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Pay scale:

Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA): Pay Band -1 (Rs 5200-20200), Grade Pay: Rs 1900 (pre-revised)

Postal Assistant (PA)/Sorting Assistant (SA): Pay Band-1(Rs 5200-20200), Grade Pay: Rs 2400(pre-revised)

Data Entry Operator (DEO): Pay Band-1 (Rs 5200-20200), Grade Pay: Rs 2400(pre-revised)

Data Entry Operator, Grade 'A': Pay Band-1 (Rs 5200-20200), Grade Pay: Rs 2400 (pre-revised)

