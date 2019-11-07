SBI Apprentice Final Result 2019 declared | Check Details

SBI Apprentice Final Result 2019: The wait is over for the candidates who gave the SBI exam for Apprentice post. The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the SBI Apprentice Final Result on its official website. The exam for the SBI Apprentice post was held on October 23, 2019.

SBI had earlier released notifications for recruitment of 700 vacant Apprentice posts. Of these 700 vacancies, 150 posts were for Haryana, 400 posts were for Punjab and 150 posts were for Himachal Pradesh.

Applicants can now check the result by logging in to SBI's official website - sbi.co.in.

How to check SBI Apprentice Final Result 2019​

Step 1: Visit official website: www.sbi.co.in/careers/.

Step 2: Check the latest announcement section on the page.

Step 3: Clink on the link 'Download SBI Apprentice Final Result 2019'.

Step 4: You will now get the PDF of the result page on a new window.

Step 5: Take print out of your result copy for future reference.