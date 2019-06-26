RTMNU Results 2019: UG, PG Results declared by Nagpur University; how to check on rtmnuresults.org

Image Source : PTI RTMNU Results 2019 declared

The RTMNU Results 2019 have been declared by Nagpur University today. Candidates who had appeared for the examination for various undergraduate and postgraduate courses can check their result on the official website rtmnuresults.org.

Students should note that the Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University has released the semester results of various courses.

How to check RTMNU Results 2019

1. Visit the official website rtmnuresults.org

2. Select faculty, exam name and roll number

3. Click on 'view marksheet'

4. Your RTMNU Result 2019 will display on the screen

5. Download the result and take a print for future reference

Alternatively, students can also check their RTMNU Results 2019 through the below-mentioned direct link

Candidates should note that summer 2019 RTMNU results released so far are for the courses of B.A, B.E, B.Com, B.Voc, M.Tech, M.E, M.Des, M.Arch, LLB, M.Sc, and MA.

The summer session exams of Nagpur University for the even semester were conducted in the month of February/ March 2019.

RTMNU Results 2019: Re-evaluation of marks

In case a student is not satisfied with the marks obtained in RTMNU 2019, he/she can apply for re-evaluation or recounting of the particular answer script(s). For this, the students will be required to fill in the re-evaluation/recounting form made available on the official website of the Nagpur University.

RTMNU Results 2019: Marksheets

Students should note that Nagpur University will issue the original marksheets to all students.