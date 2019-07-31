Image Source : FILE PHOTO Rajasthan BSTC Counselling 2019 Seat allotment result

Rajasthan BSTC Counselling 2019: Seat allotment result to be released tomorrow. Here's how to check online

About Rajasthan BSTC examination

The seat allotment list for the Rajasthan BSTC 2019 counselling is slated to be released tomorrow by the University of Bikaner at the official website -- bstc2019.org . The result was initially scheduled to be released on July 28, but it got postponed. The last date for the registration for Rajasthan BSTC Counselling 2019 was extended to July 30. Tomorrow, the candidates who appeared for the examination can visit the official website i.e. bstc2019.org to check their result.

Around 7 lakh candidates had appeared for the Rajasthan BSTC or Rajasthan Pre-D.El.Ed examination this year, which was conducted on July 3. The Basic School Training Certificate or BSTC examination process is conducted for admission to Pre-D.El.Ed course in the Teachers Training Institutes in Rajasthan. Last Year, the Rajasthan Pre D. El. Ed Entrance Exam i.e. BSTC Exam was conducted by Govind Guru Tribal University, Banswara. But this year the University of Bikaner has roped in to conduct the examination and selection procedure.

How to check your Rajasthan BSTC Counselling 2019 result?

Step 1: Visit the official website -- bstc2019.org or bstc2019.net

Step 2: Click on the link which says 'Rajasthan BSTC Result 2019'

Step 3: Enter your Hall Ticket number and your other details

Step 4: Verify the information entered by you and click on the Submit button

Step 5: The Result will be displayed on your computer screen

Step 6: Download your scorecard and take a printout for future reference