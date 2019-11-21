OTET 2019 Result to be released soon. Direct link to check

OTET 2019 Result

OTET Result 2019: Board of Secondary Education Odisha (BSE Odisha) has released the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) 2019 result on the official website.

The OTET 2019 result is declared on the official website-- bseodisha.nic.in. Candidates appeared in the OTET 2019 Exam can now check their results from the official website.

In order to qualify the OTET, the candidates must secure minimum 60% marks and to become eligible for selection as a teacher in the state.

The Board has conducted two TET papers, the first paper was for those who want to teach students of Class 1 to 5 while the second paper was conducted for those candidates, who apply to teach from Class 6 to 8.

How to check OTET 2019 Result

1. Visit the BSE Odisha's official website – bseodisha.nic.in

2. On the homepage, click on 'Examinations' tab

3. Click on the OTET result link

4. Enter your login credentials

5. Your OTET 2019 result will be displayed on the screen

6. Download and take a printout for future reference.

The exam is held annually. Last year close to 1 lakh candidates had registered for the exam.