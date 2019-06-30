Image Source : OFFICIAL WEBSITE Osmania University Result 2019

Osmania University Result 2019 declared: Check your score at osmania.ac.in

The Osmania University has released the result for various UG courses like BA, B. Voc, B. Sc, B.Com and Law on the official website -- osmania.ac.in . These are semester exams result of Osmania University which were conducted in the month of April 2019. Student pursuing UG courses at varsity can now check their results on the site -- osmania.ac.in

Students who are not satisfied with the marks secured in particular subject in the University semester exam can apply for revaluation before the last date.

Steps to check your Osmania University Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the website -- osmania.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the link which says ‘Examination Results’

Step 3: Select your exam/course

Step 4: Enter your Hall ticket number

Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen after the submission

Step 6: Check and Download your result