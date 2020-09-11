Image Source : INDIA TV NTA JEE Main Result 2020 to be announced shortly. Check details

JEE Main Result 2020: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2020 Result will be declared anytime soon by the National Testing Agency (NTA) today. Once declared, candidates who have appeared for the JEE Mains exam will be able to check their results online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Candidates who meet the required JEE Main 2020 cutoff marks will be eligible to apply for admission to various engineering institutions such as-Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs).

JEE Main Result 2020: Steps to download

1. Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in

2. Click on the link that reads 'JEE (Main) 2020 Result/Scorecard'

3. Enter your application number and other details required

4. Your JEE Main Result will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the result and take a print of the same for future reference

