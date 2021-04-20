Image Source : SCREENGRAB NATA Result 2021 declared. Direct link to download

NATA Result 2021: The Council of Architecture has released the NATA Result 2021 on its official website. Candidates who have appeared for the first test of the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) can check the result online at nata.in. The NATA examination was conducted by the Council on April 10.

NATA result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the website- nata.in

Step 2: Click on the result link for phase 1

Step 3: Enter email ID and password

Step 4: Phase 1 result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, take a printout for further reference.

NATA Result 2021: Direct Link

Click here to check NATA Result 2021

The application process for the second test will be closed on May 30, the exam will be conducted on June 12. Candidates who wish to take admission to Bachelor of Architecture (B.Arch) programs have to qualify for NATA 2021 or JEE Main 2021.

Established under the Architects Acts, 1972, the Council of Architecture (CoA) monitored the institutions for providing recognised architectural qualifications to the candidates.

