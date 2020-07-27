MPBSE 12th Class Result 2020 to be declared today. Check time, other details

Image Source : PTI MPBSE 12th Class Result 2020 to be declared today

MP Board 12th Result: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will declare the MPBSE 12th Class Result 2020 today. Students should note that the MP Board 12th Result will be released on the official website. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, schools affilated with the Madhya Pradesh Board have been advised against the display of MPBSE 12th Class Result 2020 on noticeboards, to avoid the gathering of students on campus. Once declared, the steps to check MP Board 12th Class Result will be shared with the students.

MP Board 12th Result: Time

The Madhya Pradesh Board, through a formal notification, has confirmed hat MP 12th Class Results will be declared on 27th July 2020 – Monday, at 3 PM. Officials from MP Board have also said that owing to the prevailing circumstances, the MP Board Class 12 Result 2020 will be declared only online and made available to the students via various digital platforms including mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in.

MPBSE 12th Class Result 2020: COVID-19 Impact

More than 8 lakh students had appeared for the MP Board Class 12 Exams 2020 this year. Exams of some subjects were postponed due to the outbreak of coronavirus. The exams, however, were later cancelled as per the orders by the Madhya Pradesh Board. The MPBSE 12th Exam 2020 were conducted in June 2020.

