Maharashtra HSC results to be declared tomorrow

Wednesday, July 15, 2020
     
This year, an estimated 1.40 million students appeared for the HSC examinations vide around 7,000 higher secondary/junior colleges across the state.

Mumbai Published on: July 15, 2020 22:58 IST
Bowing to requests from various quarters, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education announced that the HSC results for the current year will be announced on Thursday (July 16), an official announcement said here on Wednesday.

Accordingly, the much-anticipated results will be declared online at 1 p.m. on Thursday simultaneously for all the nine Divisional Boards, said the MSBSHSE.

