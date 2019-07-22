CBSE Class 10 Compartment Examinations 2019: Results to be declared soon, direct link to check result

Image Source : INDIA TV When will be the compartment result of class 10 CBSE 2019 will be released?

CBSE Class 10th Compartment Examinations 2019: Results to be declared today. Get direct link to your mark sheet

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to announce the result of CBSE Class 10 Compartment Examination 2019 soon at the official websites -- cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in . However, there is still no official confirmation about the result date. Students can check their results on the websites as the results get declared. The board had declared the results of CBSE Class 12 Compartment Examination 2019 on July 18. And now it will announce the CBSE result for Class 10.

There is still no official confirmation about the result date. According to various media reports, the results are expected to be declared between July 25 to 30.

Where to check the Class 10 CBSE 2019 Result?

Candidates can also check their results at various other sites such as results.gov.in, examresults.net. Candidates must know that the results will be released in the online mode first and then they will get the original mark sheet from their respective schools.