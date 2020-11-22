Image Source : KARTET KARTET Result 2020: Karnataka TET results declared at schooleducation.kar.nic.in. Direct link

Karnataka TET results 2020: The Office of Commissioner, Public Education Department, Bangalore has announced the results of Karnataka Teachers Eligibility Test (KARTET) 2020 on its official website. Candidates who have appeared for the Karnataka Teachers Eligibility Test (KARTET) can visit the official portal of KARTET schooleducation.kar.nic.in to check their result.

The department conducted the KARTET examination 2020 on October 4, at various centres spread across the state. The exam was held in 604 centres across the state. A total of 74,077 had registered for Paper I and 1,69,716 candidates had applied for Paper-II.

To check their result, candidates need to log in with their KARTET application number and date of birth (in dd/mm/yyyy format).

How to check Karnataka TET results 2020:

Visit the official website at schooleducation.kar.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “KARTET-2019 - Results”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and log in

The Karnataka TET results 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.

