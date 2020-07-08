Jharkhand JAC 10th result 2020 to be declared shortly. Direct link to check

Image Source : PTI Jharkhand JAC 10th Result 2020: Jharkhand Class 10 results to be declared today. Direct link

Jharkhand JAC 10th Result 2020 Today: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will declare the class 10 board exams results for matric students today. Jharkhand class 10 exams were held from February 11 till February 28. JAC chairman Arvind Pratap Singh confirmed that the evaluation process was completed last month.

JAC chairman Arvind Prasad Singh said, “the results of class 10 will be declared on Wednesday at 1pm. Students can check the results by visiting the council’s official website.”

Once declared, students who have appeared in the JAC class 10 examination will be able to check their results online jac.nic.in, jacresults.com, and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. This year, over 3.87 lakh students appeared in the matriculation (Class-10) examination conducted by JAC.

The results of the Jharkhand state boards are usually announced in May, however, this time it saw a delay due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

In 2019, 4.4 lakh students appeared for the Jharkhand Board matric examination that was conducted from February 20 to March 9, 2019.

How to check JAC 10th Result 2020 Online:

Step 1: Visit official website i.e. jac.nic.in / jacresults.com

Step 2: Find and click on link for Jharkhand 10th Result 2020Step 3: Enter your exam roll number and other details asked on the websiteStep 4: Verify all the details against the hall ticket and submit themStep 5: Your JAC Matric Result 2020 will be displayed on the screenStep 6: Download softcopy scorecard from website for future reference

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage