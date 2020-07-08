Wednesday, July 08, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education News
  4. Exam Results News
  5. Jharkhand JAC 10th result 2020 to be declared shortly. Direct link to check

Jharkhand JAC 10th result 2020 to be declared shortly. Direct link to check

Jharkhand JAC 10th Result 2020: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will declare the class 10 board exams results for matric students today. Jharkhand class 10 exams were held from February 11 till February 28.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 08, 2020 10:34 IST
Jharkhand JAC 10th Result 2020: Jharkhand Class 10 results to be declared today. Direct link
Image Source : PTI

Jharkhand JAC 10th Result 2020: Jharkhand Class 10 results to be declared today. Direct link

Jharkhand JAC 10th Result 2020 Today: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will declare the class 10 board exams results for matric students today. Jharkhand class 10 exams were held from February 11 till February 28. JAC chairman Arvind Pratap Singh confirmed that the evaluation process was completed last month.

JAC chairman Arvind Prasad Singh said, “the results of class 10 will be declared on Wednesday at 1pm. Students can check the results by visiting the council’s official website.”

Once declared, students who have appeared in the JAC class 10 examination will be able to check their results online jac.nic.in, jacresults.com, and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. This year, over 3.87 lakh students appeared in the matriculation (Class-10) examination conducted by JAC.

The results of the Jharkhand state boards are usually announced in May, however, this time it saw a delay due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

In 2019, 4.4 lakh students appeared for the Jharkhand Board matric examination that was conducted from February 20 to March 9, 2019.

How to check JAC 10th Result 2020 Online:

    Step 1: Visit official website i.e. jac.nic.in / jacresults.com

    Step 2: Find and click on link for Jharkhand 10th Result 2020
    Step 3: Enter your exam roll number and other details asked on the website
    Step 4: Verify all the details against the hall ticket and submit them
    Step 5: Your JAC Matric Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen
    Step 6: Download softcopy scorecard from website for future reference

 

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X