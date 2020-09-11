Image Source : FILE JEE Mains Result likely to be declared today. Check details

JEE Main Result: The result of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main is very likely to be released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) today. Candidates who had appeared for the JEE Mains exam should note that the JEE Mains Result will be released on the official website. According to the official data, more than 8.58 lakh candidates registered for the JEE Main exam, that was conducted from September 1 to 6 this year. However, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, nearly 6.35 lakh could appear for the exam.

Earlier on September 8, the NTA had released the JEE Main 2020 exam answer key on its official website.

Candidates who meet the required JEE Main 2020 cutoff marks will be eligible to apply for admission to various engineering institutions such as-Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs).

JEE Main Result: How to Check

1. Visit the official website jeemain.nic.in

2. Click on the link that reads 'View Result/Scorecard'

3. Enter your application number and other details required

4. Your JEE Main Result will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the result and take a print of the same for future reference

