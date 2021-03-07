Image Source : INDIA TV JEE Main Result 2021: NTA likely to declare JEE Main February result today. How to check percentile

JEE Main February Result 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Result 2021 for February exam today, i.e. March 7. However, no official notification has been released in this regard as yet.

Candidates who have appeared for the examination are advised to keep a check on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Once declared, candidates can access their scorecards at jeemain.nta.nic.in. With the result, the NTA would also release score or percentile rank for the candidates.

Only six candidates (based on the performance) will be given 100 percentile rank. JEE Main Ranks would be announced once the sessions of March, April and May conducted.

Only after the final result of JEE Main 2021, which is expected in June, NTA will announce the JEE Advanced 2021 cut off.

Around 22 lakh candidates in total had registered and 6.05 lakh students took the JEE Main 2021 exam in the February session. The remaining candidates will be eligible to appear for the March, April and May sessions.

Last year, the NTA had declared the result of JEE Main 2020 exam at 11:30 pm on the night of September 11. While the final answer key was declared at around 10:45 pm in the evening on September 11, the result was out after 45 minutes.

JEE Main February Result 2021: How to download the scorecard

Go to the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on the results link displayed on the home page.

Enter your login credentials

Submit to verify your results.

