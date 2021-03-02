JEE Main 2021 answer key released. Here's how to check

Image Source : PTI JEE Main 2021 answer key released

JEE Main 2021 Answer Key: The NTA has released the JEE Main 2021 answer key today. Students who had appeared for the JEE Main 2021 exams should note that the JEE Main 2021 answer key has been released on the official website. Candidates who are not satisfied with the answer key will also be given a chance to challenge the JEE Main 2021 answer key in case of any discrepancies.

Students will be required to pay a fee for each objection raised along with valid proof supporting the claim. The final answer key of JEE Main 2021 will be released after considering the objections raised by the students.

JEE Main 2021 Answer Key: Steps to check

1. Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in

2. Click on the link that reads 'JEE Main 2021 answer key'

3. Enter your application number and password

4. Your JEE Main 2021 answer key will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the result and take a print out of the same for future reference

