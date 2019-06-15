IIMC 2019 Entrance Exam Result to be declared at iimc.ac.in soon; check interview dates, courses

Image Source : PTI IIMC 2019 Entrance Exam Result to be declared soon

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) is set to declare the IIMC 2019 Entrance Exam Result soon. As per a recent update, the IIMC Mass Communication 2019 results will be released on the official website iimc.ac.in.

Students should note that the IIMC Mass Communication 2019 results will be published online in the PDF format and the same should be downloaded from the website.

The IIMC entrance exam was conducted between March 25 and 26 for admission to various Post Graduate diploma courses offered by the institution.

IIMC 2019 Entrance Exam Result: How to check

1. Visit the official website iimc.nic.in

2. Click on the link that states 'results'

3. A new page will open

4. Enter your roll number and other required details

5. Click on 'submit'

6. Your IIMC 2019 Entrance Exam Result will be displayed on the screen

7. Download the result and take a print for future reference

Students qualifying IIMC 2019 Entrance Exam Result:

Candidates who qualify the IIMC Mass Communication Examination 2019 will also need tio crack the interview and GD (group discussion) rounds. Thereafter, the student will be eligible for the final rankings list. The list will be prepared on the basis of combine marks of entrance exam, GD and interview.

IIMC 2019 Entrance Exam Result: Interview and GD (group discussion)

The interview and group discussion rounds for the IMC 2019 Entrance Exam Result is slated to be held in the first week of July. The final consolidated result list of selected candidates for IIMC will be out in the third week of July.

IIMC 2019 Entrance Exam Result: Academic session

The IIMC will commence its academic session 2019-20 from the first week of August.

Courses at IIMC:

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) offers various PG Diploma courses in English Journalism, Hindi Journalism, Urdu Journalism, Radio and TV Journalism and Advertising and Public Relations among others.

Besides, it also provides diploma courses in various regional languages at their regional centres in Aizawl (Mizoram), Amravati (Maharashtra), Dhenkanal (Odisha), Jammu (J-k) and Kottayam (Kerala).