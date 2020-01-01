IBPS RRB Results DECLARED: Direct Link

IBPS RRB Results declared.

IBPS RRB Result DECLARED: Direct Link

IBPS RRB Result: Official Notification

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has declared IBPS RRB Results. Those who had appeared for IBPS RRB Examination can check their IBPS RRB Results on the official website -- ibps.in. The IBPS has released the provisional allotment list for 2019 Office Assistant and Officer Scale I, Officer II, and Officer III posts today. We are also providing you with direct link to check your IBPS RRB Results 2019.

"The validity for CRP for RRBs-VIII will automatically expire at the close of business on the day which is one year after the date of Provisional Allotment or until a fresh provisional allotment is made, whichever is earlier, with or without giving any notice," reads the official notice released for IBPS RRB 2019.

How to check IBPS RRB Results:

Step 1: Visit official IBPS website -- ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the relevant link

Step 3: Enter required details

Step 4: Check/Download your IBPS RRB Results

DIRECT LINK: CRP RRB - VII Office Assistant Result (Provisional Allotment under Reserve List)

DIRECT LINK: CRP RRB - VII - Officer Scale-I (Provisional Allotment under Reserve List)

DIRECT LINK: CRP RRB - VII - Officer Scale-II GBO (Provisional Allotment under Reserve List)

IBPS RRB Results:

The common recruitment process for RRBs is held for various posts like Office Assistant (Multipurpose), Officer scale 1, Officer scale 2 and Officer scale 3. This was the 8th edition of IBPS RRB Exam.