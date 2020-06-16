Image Source : PTI HPBOSE 12th Class Result 2020 to be declared today. Check details

HPBOSE 12th Class Result 2020: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is set to declare the HPBOSE 12th Class Result 2020 today (Tuesday). Students who had appeared for the HPBOSE 12th Class Exams should note that the HPBOSE 12th Result 2020 will be released on the official website. All schools in Himachal Pradesh have been advised to not display the HPBOSE 12th Class Result 2020 on the notice boards, to avoid the gathering of students on school campus, in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

For the convenience of students, the steps to check the Himachal Pradesh Board Result will be shared. A direct link to check and download the HPBOSE 12th Class Result 2020 will also be provided.

HPBOSE 12th Result 2020: Date

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the HPBOSE 12th Class Exams were impacted, as the Himachal Pradesh Board had to cancel several exams. According to the sources close to the Himachal Pradesh Board, the HPBOSE 12th Result 2020 will be declared today - June 16, 2020, on the official website hpbose.org, for the exams for four subjects, that were successfully conducted.

HPBOSE 12th Class Result 2020: Time

Students waiting for the declaration of HPBOSE 12th Result 2020 should note that the Himachal Pradesh Board has not confirmed a specific time for the release of the HPBOSE 12th Class Result 2020. However, as per the available information, the HPBOSE 12th Result 2020 will be announced within a few hours.

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage