Delhi CET Result 2019 declared: Check your score at cetdelhi.nic.in. Get Direct Link Here

Here is how to check your Delhi CET Result 2019:

The Department of Training and Technical Education Delhi has announced the Results of Delhi Polytechnic 2019. Candidates appeared for the Delhi CET 2019 can check their scores on the official website at cetdelhi.nic.in , by following the steps given below. They must know that the board has released the Delhi CET Result 2019 only through online mode.

Step 1: Visit the official website of -- cetdelhi.nic.in .

Step 2: Enter your Enter CET Roll Number, Application Number, and Security Pin.

Step 3: Click on the 'Proceed' button.

Step 4: Your CET Result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take the printout of your scorecard for future reference.

About Delhi CET Result 2019:

Delhi CET 2019 is being conducted by the Directorate of Training and Technical Education, Government of NCT for the admission to Polytechnic Colleges based in Delhi. The admissions to Polytechnic Colleges is offered on the basis of merit rank secured by the candidates in the test.