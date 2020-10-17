CUCET 2020 results declared. Get direct link to check results

Image Source : FILE CUCET 2020 results declared

CUCET 2020 results: The Central Universities Common Entrance Test declared on the official website -- cucetexam.in. Candidates who hav appeared for the examination can check their results by visiting the official website. They can also click on the direct link given below.

The Central University of Rajasthan conducted the CUCET 2020 from September 18 to 20 under strict coronavirus lockdown. The CUCET examination is conducted for the students of Class 12, bachelor’s and master’s degree holder for admission into the UG/integrated program/BVoc, postgraduate programme and the research programme respectively in 10 central universities.

CUCET 2020 results: Step to check result

Step 1: Visit the official website -- cucetexam.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that reads, “View Score card”.

Step 3: Enter your credentials and login.

Step 4: The CUCET results 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the results and take its print out for future use.

