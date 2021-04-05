BSEB 10th result 2021 to be declared today. Check time, other details

Image Source : PTI BSEB 10th result 2021 to be declared today

BSEB 10th result 2021: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is all set to declare the BSEB 10th result 2021 today. Students waiting for their Bihar 10th Result 2021 should note that the Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 will be released on the official website. For the convenience of students, the steps to check and download the BSEB 10th result 2021 have been given below.

BSEB 10th result 2021: Time

Students waiting for their Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 should note that the BSEB 10th result 2021 will be released at 3:30 pm today. A formal declaration ceremony will be held, which will see the presence of Bihar State Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Education Department Secretary Mr Sanjay Kumar and BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore. Students should note that with the announcement of the BSEB 10th result 2021, the Bihar School Examination Board will also declare the names of toppers for the matric exam.

BSEB 10th result 2021: How to check

1. Visit the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

2. Click on the link that reads Bihar 10th Result 2021

3. Enter your roll number and other details required

4. Your Bihar Matric Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the result and take a print of the same for future reference

