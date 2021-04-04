Image Source : INDIA TV Bihar Class 10 Board Exam Results: Check direct link to download Matric results

The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) will release the results of the Class 10 board or matric examinations at 3.30 pm on Monday. Candidates who have appeared for the examination this year can check their results via biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and biharboardonline.com.

According to a notification posted by BSEB on Twitter, Chairman Anand Kishor has informed that the results will be announced by State Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary.

The Class 10 board exams in Bihar had started on February 17. As many as 16.8 lakh had appeared in the exams. The board had released the answer keys to the objective type questions on March 20.

The Class 10 Bihar board question paper comprises 50 percent multiple choice questions. The answers to the objective questions are marked on an OMR sheet and are evaluated separately.

Earlier, BSEB had declared Class 12 result on March 26. The passing percentage in Class 12 board exams was 78.94 as 10,45,250 out of 13,40,268 candidates qualified the exams.

DIRECT LINK TO DOWNLOAD BIHAR CLASS 10 BOARD EXAM RESULTS

