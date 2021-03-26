Bihar Board BSEB 12th Result 2021 Live: Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary to announce inter result at 3 pm

Image Source : INDIA TV Bihar Board BSEB Class 12 Inter Results Live Updates

Bihar Board BSEB 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Declaration Time, Direct Link, When and where to check

Bihar Board Inter 12th Result 2021 Live Updates:Wait for lakhs of students will be over soon as the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is set to announce the results of intermediate or class 12 arts, science, commerce examinations on Friday, March 26. Students can check their marks, once released, at the official websites-

A minimum of 30 per cent marks is required to pass the exam. According to a report, nearly 13.50 lakh students had appeared in the Bihar Board Inter exams that concluded on February 13.

Bihar Board Class 12 Results 2021 LIVE UPDATES:

Step-by-step guide to check BSEB Class 12th result

Step 1: Visit the official websites - bsebssresult.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: Click the ‘result link’ blinking on the homepage

Step 3: Enter registration, roll number and other details asked

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the result and keep a print out for future use

Websites to check result:

Bihar Board Inter result will be available on official sites - bsebssresult.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Education Minister to declare results

Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary will be declaring the BSEB Inter 2021 results at 3 pm, reports say.

In May last year, the Bihar Board had released an order regarding the class 12 or intermediate examinations. BSEB has decided to consider the marks of the additional subject chosen by the student, in case he/she fails in the compulsory subject. The marks of the sixth subject would then be added to the marks list and the student would not be failed.

