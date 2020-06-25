Assam HS Result 2020: Assam Board 12th Result 2020 to be declared shortly. Details here

Image Source : PTI Assam HS Result 2020: Assam Board 12th Result 2020 to be declared shortly

Assam HS Result 2020: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) is set to declare the Assam Board 12th Result 2020 today. Students who had appeared for the Assam Board Exam this year should note that the Assam Board HS Result 2020 will be released on the official website. In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the schools in Assam have been advised against the display of Assam HS Result 2020 on noticeboards, to prevent the gathering of students on campus.

Once declared, the steps to check Assam Board 12th Result 2020 will be provided to the students. A direct link to check and download Assam Board HS Result 2020 will also be shared.

Assam HS Result 2020: COVID-19 and lockdown impact

A total of 2.3 lakh students had appeared for the Assam Board 12th exam this year. The Assam Class 12 Board Exams 2020 were conducted from February 12 to March 14. The lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic had not affected the Assam Board Exams, however, the checking of answer sheets was impacted.

Assam HS Result 2020: Time

Students who had appeared for the Assam Board 12th Exam this year should note that the Assam Board HS Result 2020 is set to be declared at 9 AM today, on the official website of the Assam Board - ahsec.nic.in. It is important for the students to note that the Assam Board will announce results for arts, commerce and science stream students.

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage