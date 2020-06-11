AP Inter Results 2020: BIEAP to declare Manabadi Inter Results 2020 tomorrow. Check time, other details

Image Source : PTI AP Inter Results 2020: BIEAP to declare Manabadi Inter Results 2020 tomorrow

AP Inter Results 2020: The BIEAP is set to declare the Manabadi Inter Results 2020 tomorrow (Friday). Students who had appeared for AP Inter Exams 2020 should note that the AP Inter Results 2020 will be released on the official website. In view of the coronavirus outbreak schools in Andhra Pradesh have been advised to not display the AP Inter Results 2020 on notice boards, which would help avoid the gathering of students on campus.

AP Inter Results 2020: Date and Time

According to the sources close to the Andhra Pradesh Board, the Manabadi Inter Results 2020 will be declared on on June 12 (tomorrow) at 4 PM. The AP Inter Results 2020 were scheduled to be declared earlier. However, the same was delayed for a further date due to the coronavirus pandemic.

AP Inter Results 2020: How to Check

1. Visit the official website bie.ap.gov.in

2. Click on the link that reads 'AP Inter Results 2020'

3. Enter your roll number and other required details

4. Click on submit

5. Your Manabadi Inter Results 2020 will be displayed on the screen

6. Download the result and take a print of the same for future purpose

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage