AP Grama Sachivalayam 2019

AP Grama Sachivalayam 2019: Merit list uploaded online. Get direct link to download

AP Grama Sachivalayam 2019: The Andhra Pradesh government has uploaded the AP Grama Sachivalayam Merit List 2019 of all 13 districts on Wednesday at the official website -- gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in . The candidates can now download their Merit list by visiting the websites or they can click on the direct link provided below.

Direct link to AP Grama Sachivalayam 2019 Merit List

The AP Grama Sachivalayam 2019 or AP Ward Sachivalayam 2019 Certificate Verification process started yesterday and it is still underway. The shortlisted candidates have been reporting to the allotted centres in all the districts. Fifty per cent of the candidates has received the appointment letters so far.

The AP Grama Sachivalayam Merit List 2019 have been uploaded for all the selected candidates of all 13 districts. The remaining recruitment would be completed by today evening.

The AP Grama Sachivalayam written examination 2019 was conducted from September 1 to September 8 for recruitment in 14 categories. The Results for Ward Sachivalayam examination announced last week. The selected candidates will be joining on October 2.