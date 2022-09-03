IBPS Clerk 2022 Prelims: Eligibility, exam pattern, important dates, last minute tips to score more

Follow us on Image Source : PTI IBPS Clerk 2022 Prelims: Eligibility, exam pattern, important date, last minute tips to score higher

IBPS Clerk 2022 Prelims: Candidates will be appearing for the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Clerk 2022 preliminary examinations today and tomorrow (September 3,4). The exam is conducted to recruit banking personnel for clerical cadre posts in 11 participating banks across the country.

All eligible candidates, who wish to join one of the participating banks as a clerk, are required to register for the Common Recruitment Process (CRP Clerks -XII). IBPS is an autonomous body, which conducts the Common Recruitment Process once every year for the selection of personnel for Clerical cadre Posts in the Participating Banks across India.

Exam criteria and eligibility

The IBPS Clerk online written examination is conducted on two levels- prelims and mains. Candidates who will qualify in the preliminary exam will be shortlisted to appear for the online mains examination, which is scheduled to be held on October 8, 2022, (tentative).

Candidates, who will qualify in both exams will be shortlisted for provisional allotment to one of the participating banks. The 11 banks which will fill vacancies through the exam are Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Indian Bank and Punjab & Sind Bank.

Important dates

The result of the online preliminary exam will be announced in September or October 2022

Admit card for Mains Exam can be downloaded in September or October 2022

The online mains exam will tentatively be conducted on October 8.

After qualifying in the exam, candidates can expect provisional allotment by April 2023

Exam pattern

In the IBPS Clerk 2022 prelims exam, candidates will be judged on three parameters- English language, numerical ability, and reasoning ability. In the IBPS Clerk mains exam, the candidates will have to answer questions in four sections -- general/ financial awareness, English language, quantitative aptitude, and reasoning ability & computer aptitude.

For the prelims exam, candidates will have to answer 30 questions in the English language for 30 marks in 20 minutes. In the numerical ability section, they will have to answer 35 questions for 35 marks in 20 minutes. The third section, reasoning ability, has 35 questions carrying 35 marks which they will have to answer in 20 minutes.

Read last-minute tips to score high in the IBPS Clerk 2022 Prelims exams:

Go through the syllabus, and important topics. To score high in Prelims exams candidates are advised to revise the syllabus, and important topics to re-assess their progress. The candidates should brush up on important details, and memorize formulas, equations, concepts and dates. One must solve topics that one finds easier and less time-consuming. Candidates should always focus on attempting questions as per the difficulty level and not the sequence of the question paper. Candidates are advised to answer only those questions which they are sure about because there is a negative marking for every wrong answer. One does not need to attempt every question. It is advised to leave a question blank if you do not know the correct answer. One should not waste time or risk their marks in guesswork. The penalty is 1/4th of 0.25 marks allotted to a question attempted wrongly. The best way to adapt to the real-time exam setting is to solve mock papers and previous years' question papers. Try to solve the question paper yourself with a timer and assess how would you perform on the exam day. Mock papers and previous years' question papers enhance your calculation, speed, time management, and accuracy. Candidates are advised not to take on new topics just a few days before the exam. As the last few days before the exam is recommended for revision of all the topics, you have read before. If one wants further read something new, they can read newspapers, magazines and GK/Current Affairs to keep abreast with the latest developments.

