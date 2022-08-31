CUET PG 2022 starts tommorow: Here's 5 rules to remember before appearing for exam

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Candidates are advised to report to the CUET PG examination center well in time or two hours before the start of the exam.

CUET PG 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting entrances from September 1. CUET PG will be held from tomorrow for postgraduate programmes in central government universities. The CUET 2022 PG exam guidelines include shift timings and lists of items the applicants can carry to the exam centers. The CUET will be held till 12 September and will be scheduled in two slots, first from 10 am to 12 noon and the second between 3 pm and 5 pm.

The CUET PG 2022 admit card can be downloaded from the link available on the cuet.nta.nic.in website.

To gain access to CUET PG admit cards 2022, candidates must use their CUET PG application form 2022 numbers and dates of birth. In addition to the CUET PG admit cards, candidates will be required to carry along with their valid ID proof.

Rules to remember before appearing for CUET PG 2022